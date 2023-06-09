EFCC, Arrests Twins, 26 Others for Alleged Internet Fraud In Calabar

Published:

Operatives of the Uyo Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested two identical twins: Takwan Potential and Takwan Peter alongside 26 others for alleged internet fraud in Calabar, Cross River State.

They were arrested on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 following credible intelligence linking them with suspected internet-related fraud.

The other 26 suspects are: Takwan Emmanuel, Kelvin Onedu, Evans Edwin, David Osuji, Osang Tony, Confidence Oblech, Uche Chinedu, Gabriel Kanong, Ojong Victor, Ephraim Ikechukwu and Shedrack Mfon.

Others include, Godswill Omini, Walter Opha, Godswill Iti, Moses Sha, Prince Uba, Anyi Bassey, David Disi, Peter Silas, Christian Uche, Chidindu Oforji, Kelvin Anyanwu, Anthony Ojone, Samuel Disi, Gideon Joseph and Ezekiel Francis.

Preliminary investigations showed that while some of the suspects specialized in love scam, others engaged in fraudulent impersonation and obtaining by false pretence.

Items recovered from them include, several mobile phones, laptops, five cars and a wifi device.

The suspects will soon be charged to court.





