Deputy Governor Of Ondo Accused Of Wife Battering , Denies It

A group, Society for Women Empowerment (SWE) has accused the Ondo state deputy governor, Lucky Ayedatiwa of assaulting his wife, Oluwaseun twice in the last 4 months

National Coordinator of the group, Mrs Damilola Charles, in a statement made available to newsmen in Akure, weekend accused the deputy governor of repeatedly beating his wife and inflicted grievous bodily injuries on her in the presence of his staff and friends.

It is shocking to discover that the deputy governor assaulted his wife severally to the point that the Wife had to escape to the United Kingdom to save her life.

Meanwhile the deputy governor has denied the allegations stating that it's mere imagination by his accusers





