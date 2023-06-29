Dangote Truck Crushes 18 Passengers Along Ore Benin Expressway ( Video , Viewers Discretion Advised)

Published:

Tragedy struck on Thursday as a fully loaded truck belonging to Dangote Industry crushed several passengers in a commuter bus

The incident happened at Ovia river along the Benin Ore Expressway

The unnamed bus according to the narrative was heading to Benin from Lagos when the truck which apparently lost its break rammed into the fully loaded bus killing all its passengers

Men of the FRSC have deposited the bodies of the 18 passengers including children at a morgue around Ore

CKNNews learnt that the whereabout of the driver of the trailer is unknown as at the time of this report

Video





