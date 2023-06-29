AGN Suspends Actor Jerry Williams Indefinitely Over Drugs Abuse

Published:

Nollywood actor Jerry Williams has been suspended indefinitely by the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) over his involvement with illicit substances.

AGN’s national president, Emeka Rollas, announced this in a statement released on Thursday, June 29.

According to the statement, “The Guild has been monitoring his involvement in illicit substances since December last year, until it got out of hand and as it is now, he cannot be allowed to associate with other performers on set due to danger.

He ought to have been suspended before now. But we decided to allow him go through minor treatments, which he has been defaulting overtimes. But at it stands now, Jerry is a risk not only to himself but also, other actors who might be acting alongside him on set.

We, therefore, have decided to suspend him indefinitely until he gets a clean bill of health from a medical practitioner or a professional that handles drugs abuse.”

Share This