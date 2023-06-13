Breaking: Senators Begin Casting Of Votes To Elect New Senate President

Published:

Happening Now ...NASS INAUGURATION

The Inauguration of the National Assembly is ongoing now starting with the Senate

The clerk of the house has called for the nomination for position of the Senate President

A rowdy session has ensued but attempt is being made to calm gray nerves

1. Senators Isiaku Abbo and Jimoh Ibrahim have nominated ex Gov Yari

2. Senator Godswill Akpabio was nominated by Sen Ali Ndume , Seconded by Sen Solomon Adeola

Arguments over

Now voting has commenced with the Senators casting their votes , according to their States

