Former Akwa Ibom State governor Godswill Akpabio has been elected the 10th Senate President of Nigeria

Akpabio in a highly contested election on Tuesday defeated his closest rival Senator Abdulazeez Yari from Zamfara State

The clerk of the National Assembly announced the result after first round of votings by all elected Senators

Godswill Akpabio scored 63 votes

More details later

