Monday, 26 June 2023

Breaking: Julius Berger Suspends Work On Lagos Ibadan Expressway

Published: June 26, 2023


 

Due to the recent  heavy traffic flow  being experienced on the Lagos Shagamu route in the last couple of days ,the inclement weather conditions, the forthcoming Eid Kabir & the advice of the traffic management team deployed to manage traffic related issues on the project,  Construction activities on this ever busy & very important highway will be suspended from Tuesday, 27th of June to Sunday,2nd of July,2023. 

This is to allow travellers easy passage during the Eid  holiday & minimise the discomfort during this very important period.

Travelers are advised to cooperate with Traffic Management Team deployed on the highway to manage traffic.




Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 comments: