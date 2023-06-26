Breaking: Julius Berger Suspends Work On Lagos Ibadan Expressway

Published:

Due to the recent heavy traffic flow being experienced on the Lagos Shagamu route in the last couple of days ,the inclement weather conditions, the forthcoming Eid Kabir & the advice of the traffic management team deployed to manage traffic related issues on the project, Construction activities on this ever busy & very important highway will be suspended from Tuesday, 27th of June to Sunday,2nd of July,2023.

This is to allow travellers easy passage during the Eid holiday & minimise the discomfort during this very important period.

Travelers are advised to cooperate with Traffic Management Team deployed on the highway to manage traffic.









Share This