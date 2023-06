Published:

Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy has won the Best International Act award at the 2023 BET Awards.

Burna was nominated in the BET category alongside Aya Nakamura, Ayra Starr, Central Cee, Ella Mai, K.O, L7nnon, Stormzy, Tiakola and Uncle Waffles.

Though he was not present at the show, he's already having an amazing time on international scene. His 2022 album Love, Damini was a worldwide success, and he already took home a BET Award in the same category in 2019 and 2021.

