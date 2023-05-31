Zamfara Governor Makes First Key Appointments

Published:





The Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has appointed Alhaji Abubakar Nakwada as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

The Governor equally appointed Mukhtar Lugga as the Chief of Staff.

In another statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, the Executive Governor has also approved the appointment of Sheriphden F. Jatto as Private Secretary to the Governor; Imran Rufa’i Ahmad, as the Personal Assistant to the Governor, Aminu Almajir as the Deputy Chief of Staff Administration; Sulaiman Bala Idris as the Senior Special Assistant, New Media.

Others are Nura Almajir as the Senior Special Assistant, Political Matters; Zahradeen Bello Imam, Senior Special Assistant, Protocol Matters; Pharm. Abdulmajid Anka, Senior Special Assistant, Governor’s Office; Mustapha Jafaru Kaura, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Public Affairs; Faruk Ahmad Shettiman Rijiya, Senior Special Assistant, Press Affairs; Kabiru Lawal Muhammad, Senior Special Assistant. Domestic Affairs; Shamsuddeen Ibrahim, Senior Special Assistant, Domestic Affairs; Ali Akilu Bungudu, Senior Special Assistant, Economic Matters; Mugira Yusuf, Special Assistant, New Media; and Babangida Bisu as Special Assistant on Protocol.

Share This