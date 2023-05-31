Travails Of Chief Ramon Adedoyin ..The Millionaire Ile Ife High Chief Turned Ritualist...By CKN

THE KILLER PROPRIETOR ...CHIEF ADEDOYIN
Chief Ramon Adedoyin is an Ile Ife High Chief , owner of popular Hilton Hotel Ile Ife
He is also the founder of popular Oduduwa University and Polytechnic Ile Ife
While people are aware of his affluence and deep pockets , what many didn't realize that the man in whose hands lives of many young children were entrusted in is also a ritualist
Before the incident that eventually led to his waterloo there have been news of people disappearing from his popular Hotel and University without trace but without any established evidence
Anyway, all that changed last when when a young man Mr Adegoke who is pursuing an MBA programme at OAU Ile Ife lodged in his hotel
He doesn't live in Ife , he came for his semester exam and thought Hilton Hotel was safe
Days after he disappeared, he didn't sit for the exam and he could not be traced
Fortunately enough, as he booked and lodged at the hotel, he snapped the receipt and send to his brother
When they could not hear from him, they came to the hotel to make enquiry but the management denied Mr Adegoke lodged in the hotel
Police were brought in, the rest is history
Adegoke was not only killed but he was buried in a shallow grave in the hotel
Chief Adedoyin's son ( who is still at large ) and two of his staff were arrested and they sang like canary
Chief Adedoyin supervised the killing
The three were yesterday sentenced to death by an Osun State High Court
May Adegoke soul rest in peace
What a character
Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKN News
0 comments: