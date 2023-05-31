Travails Of Chief Ramon Adedoyin ..The Millionaire Ile Ife High Chief Turned Ritualist...By CKN

Published:

THE KILLER PROPRIETOR ...CHIEF ADEDOYIN

Chief Ramon Adedoyin is an Ile Ife High Chief , owner of popular Hilton Hotel Ile Ife

He is also the founder of popular Oduduwa University and Polytechnic Ile Ife

While people are aware of his affluence and deep pockets , what many didn't realize that the man in whose hands lives of many young children were entrusted in is also a ritualist

Before the incident that eventually led to his waterloo there have been news of people disappearing from his popular Hotel and University without trace but without any established evidence

Anyway, all that changed last when when a young man Mr Adegoke who is pursuing an MBA programme at OAU Ile Ife lodged in his hotel

He doesn't live in Ife , he came for his semester exam and thought Hilton Hotel was safe

Days after he disappeared, he didn't sit for the exam and he could not be traced

Fortunately enough, as he booked and lodged at the hotel, he snapped the receipt and send to his brother

When they could not hear from him, they came to the hotel to make enquiry but the management denied Mr Adegoke lodged in the hotel

Police were brought in, the rest is history

Adegoke was not only killed but he was buried in a shallow grave in the hotel

Chief Adedoyin's son ( who is still at large ) and two of his staff were arrested and they sang like canary

Chief Adedoyin supervised the killing

The three were yesterday sentenced to death by an Osun State High Court

May Adegoke soul rest in peace

What a character

