Why Tony Blair Visited Me...Bola Tinubu

President-elect Bola Tinubu has given a hint of what transpired at his meeting with ex-British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Tinubu had played host to Blair at Defence House, Abuja, on Tuesday.

Tunde Rahman, the president-elect’s spokesman, who broke the news of the meeting, did not go into details.

However, he released pictures with caption, “President-elect Bola Tinubu and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair after a meeting this Tuesday afternoon at Defence House, Abuja.”

The purpose of the visit was to discuss mutual interests between Nigeria and the Tony Blair Institute for Good Governance, an institute owned by the former UK Prime Minister.

“I received former British Prime Minister and founder Tony Blair Institute for Good Governance, Mr Tony Blair, at the Defence House, Abuja, earlier today. We discussed areas of mutual interests and how Nigeria can continue to benefit from the amazing work of the Institute,” he tweeted.

Later, the president-elect’s media team issued a statement on the meeting.

Blair was, however, said to have expressed his readiness to support the incoming administration to succeed.

“Being in government today anywhere in the world is tough. You have things happening around the world which affect you and for which you can’t do anything much,” Blair reportedly said.

Blair said since leaving office as the UK prime minister, he had been working with governments around the world to help them deliver on their mandates.

Tinubu was accompanied to the meeting by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; Vice President -elect, Senator Kashim Shettima; member of Tinubu Transition Team, Mr. Wale Edun; former Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Chairman, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Adetokunbo Abiru and Executive Secretary, National Sugar Development Council, Mr. Zacch Adedeji.

Tinubu, whose inauguration as 16th President of Nigeria, will hold on Monday, has received support from global leaders.

Last week while in France, US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, telephoned him to assure Tinubu of US support for Nigeria.

Earlier on Tuesday, President Joe Biden unveiled the delegation due to attend Tinubu’s inauguration.





