My Father Is A Silent Achiever .. Buhari’s Daughter

Published:

Hanan, one of the daughters of President Muhammadu Buhari, has described her father as a silent achiever.

Buhari, who will exit power next week upon the completion of his second term in office, will hand over to President-elect Bola Tinubu, on Monday.

In his last week in office, the outgoing president has been commissioning projects across the country.

In a post via her Instastories, the mother of one shared a photo of the President during the inauguration of two new warships and review of the naval fleet in Lagos on Monday.

She captioned the post: “My father…The Silent Achiever!”

Meanwhile, President Buhari has said he would run to neighbouring Niger Republic to seek a safe haven if disturbed or there is trouble after he leaves office.

Speaking during the inauguration of the N19.6 billion Nigeria Customs Service Corporate headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, Buhai said, “I try to plan to be as far away from Abuja as possible. I came from an area which is far away from Abuja.

“if anybody with force moves, I have good relationship with my neighbours. Niger people will defend me.”

Buhari revealed that the first official trip he made when he assumed office as Nigeria’s President was to visit the Niger Republic, Chad and Cameroon to cement the country’s relationship with them.

The President, who ruled Nigeria as military Head of State between 1983 and 1985 and was elected in 2015 as a democratic president.

“I said these few things about my personal belief because I have only six more days to go,” he said.

“That is why when I became the Head of State that is President, my first visit was to Niger, Chad and Cameroon because based on neighbourhood on personal and national reason. If you don’t secure the confidence of your neighbour, you are in trouble.

Share This