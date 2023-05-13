Why I Slapped Policeman In Lagos ..Seun Kuti ( Watch Video )

Published:

Seun Kuti, son of late Afrobeat legend Fela has justified slapping a policeman on Saturday

Seun was seen in a trending video slapping the policeman while shouting at the top of his voice

CKN News learnt that the incident happened on 3rd mainland bridge in Lagos

While reacting to the incident via his verified social media handle , Seun gave reasons for his action.

“He tried to kill me and my family. I have the proof but I no dey chase clout. He has apologised and have agreed not to press charges. Make una mind una business make the poor guy no lose him job.”

Many Nigerians have taken to social media to condemn his action

While some believed he was on drugs, others called on the police authority to take immediate action to arrest and prosecute him

To them there was no justification for his action

The Nigerian Police have not issued any statement on the incident

𝐈𝐆𝐏 𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑𝐒 𝐒𝐄𝐔𝐍 𝐊𝐔𝐓𝐈’𝐒 𝐀𝐑𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐓 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐀𝐒𝐒𝐀𝐔𝐋𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐏𝐎𝐋𝐈𝐂𝐄 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐄𝐑



The Inspector General of Police Usman Alkali Baba has ordered the arrest of Afrobeat star Seun Kuti for assaulting a police officer.

This was disclosed via this statement by Force spokesman Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, CFR has ordered the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command to arrest Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, who was captured on video assaulting a police officer in uniform,” the late Saturday statement read.

According to him, the incident will also be investigated.

“The IGP has equally ordered a speedy and full investigation into the remote and immediate cause(s) of the assault and prosecution of the suspect accordingly,” he added.

“IGP Usman Alkali Baba assures Nigerians that acts of contempt/disdain for symbols of authority will not be tolerated while offenders of such hideous crimes will be surely brought to book.”



