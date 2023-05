Published:

CKN News has confirmed that Nollywood popular actor Obinna Nwafor aka Saint Obi is dead

The actor who featured in several movies died during the week at the age of 57 , though his family officially revealed this on Saturday

In the past 48 hours there has been claims and counter claims on his death









The cause of death could not be ascertained by CKN News at the time of going to Press

