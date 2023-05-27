We Also Need Free Medical Checkup, Vehicles etc As Ex Wives Of Presidents..Aisha Buhari

Published:

Outgoing First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has said that privileges such as the provision of vehicles, sponsored medical treatments and provision of some stipends, among others that are due to former Presidents, should also be extended to the wives of former Presidents.

Mrs Buhari made the call when she spoke at the launching of a book in Abuja authored by the President of the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA), Mrs Vickie Anwuli Irabor.

Explaining why the privileges should be extended to first ladies, Mrs Buhari said

“I married my husband as the wife of a former president. I am going in a few days as a wife of a former president a second time. They should consider us as former first ladies. They should incorporate the first ladies, give us some privileges that we deserve as first ladies, not just the former presidents”.

