Former BBNaija Housemate Dies In US

Published:

Former BBNaija star, Joseph Ada, has died. Joseph who participated in the inaugural edition of Big Brother Nigeria in 2006 passed away in Delaware, US on Wednesday, May 24. He was diagnosed with Pancreatitis and sadly passed away on Wednesday.

Joseph was in the house with other contestants like Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Gideon Okeke, Maureen Osuji, Katung, Francisca Owumi, Ify Ejikeme, Helen, and others.

Joseph who was a former flight attendant with Virgin Atlantic, moved to the US after the show.

He was the son of former Music star Julie Pip

Share This