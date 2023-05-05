Vladimir Putin Unleashed Barrage Of Missiles Attacks On Ukraine Over Alleged Assassination Attempt

Published:

Vladimir Putin unleashed a barrage of missiles at Ukraine overnight, a day after Russia accused it of trying to assassinate the despot with a drone strike on the Kremlin.

Around 40 explosive-laden drones with 'for Moscow' scrawled on them were fired at cities that were miles away from the front line, with explosions heard in the capital Kyiv and southern cities of Odesa and Zaporizhzhia.

The strikes came hours after Russia accused Ukraine of trying to assassinate Putin in the double drone strike on the Moscow government complex - claims Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has denied.

Putin launched 24 Shahed drones packed with explosives at Kyiv, with another 15 unmanned aerial vehicles unleashed on Odesa by the Black Sea – but Ukraine's air force intercepted most of them.

Missiles and drones also hit the southern city of Nikopol, destroying 11 homes. No deaths have been reported so far.

Russia's former president Dmitry Medvedev yesterday called for the 'physical elimination' of Zelensky following accusations that Kyiv tried to kill Putin.

But Zelensky denied the claims.

Moscow had claimed two Ukrainian kamikaze drones exploded over Putin's Kremlin residence in the early hours in 'a planned terrorist act and assassination attempt'.

Medvedev, who has been increasingly hawkish since Moscow's Ukraine offensive, said in response: “After today's terrorist attack, there are no options left aside the physical elimination of Zelensky and his cabal.”

And hours later, the Kremlin issued a statement saying it “reserves the right to take retaliatory measures wherever and whenever is deemed necessary”.

But Zelensky, who is visiting the International Criminal Court in the Hague today, denied carrying out the attack or attempting to assassinate Putin, saying: “We didn't attack Putin. We leave it to the tribunal. We fight on our territory, we are defending our villages and cities.”





