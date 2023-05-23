US Release List Of Representatives To Tinubu's Inauguration

Published:

The United State President, Joe Biden, has named his delegation to attend the inauguration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Reports have it that no fewer than 65 world leaders, including Heads of State, have been invited to grace the Tinubu’s inauguration.

The former Lagos State governor will be sworn in as the 16th President of Nigeria on May 29 at Eagle Square, Abuja.

Also expected at the nation’s seventh transition ceremony are past presidents, diplomats, heads of international organisations and prominent Nigerians and representatives of foreign governments and agencies.

The inauguration programmes will begin on Thursday with the investiture of Tinubu with the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic and the Vice-President-elect, Kashim Shettima, as the Grand Commander of Order of the Niger.

Representatives of Nigeria’s traditional allies such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, China, Germany, Finland, Jamaica, Japan, Israel, Turkey and several others are expected at the high-profile event.

Ahead of the inauguration, Biden, in a statement released on the White House website on Monday night, announced a nine-member delegation for the event.

The delegation will be led by Secretary of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, Marcia L. Fudge.

Below are members of the Presidential Delegation:

Mr. David Greene, Chargé d’Affaires, a.i., U.S. Embassy Abuja

The Honorable Sydney Kamlager-Dove, United States Representative (D), California

The Honorable Marisa Lago, Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade, U.S. Department of Commerce

General Michael E. Langley, Commander of U.S. Africa Command

The Honorable Enoh T. Ebong, Director, U.S. Trade and Development Agency

