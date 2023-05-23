Davido Demands $5m To Endorse My Product...Young Nigerian Enterprenuer

Published:

The team of Afrobeat musician, Davido has revealed that $5 million is the cost of getting the artist for endorsement over a calendar year.

According to a post by Billpoint CEO, Linus Williams, yesterday on Instagram, Davido’s team disclosed the cost of bringing the musician on board as an ambassador to his company.

The post titled “Re: Endorsement Deal Inquiry” reads “Hello Mr Williams, thank you for your email. Davido’s endorsement fee is $5m for a full calendar year and is subject to review at the end of the endorsement period. kindly let me know how you would like to proceed.”

Williams, it was gathered had initially prepared a whopping N150 million (approximately $205,000).

The Anambra tech guru Linus Williams is the founder and CEO of the BillPoint app. The app was launched in April 2023 and is designed to enable users to easily purchase affordable airtime, data, and pay bills for their electricity and cable TV. Since its launch, the app has gained significant traction.

Share This