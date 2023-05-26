Some Of Buhari’s Staff Already Switching Allegiance To Tinubu ...Garba Shehu

Published:

A presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, has accused some officials and politicians working for President Muhammadu Buhari of switching allegiance to President-elect Bola Tinubu.

Garba said this while speaking on the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) ọn Thursday.

He spoke on preparations for the inauguration slated for May 29.

He assured that the handing over process will be smooth, adding that it would be a seamless transition.

“When former President Jonathan handed over to President Buhari at the Eagle Square on May 29, 2015, there were very embarrassing moments that followed reportedly,” Garba said.

“In fact, the former president trended at some point because the story was told that by the time he got to the airport, security operatives will not allow him the use of the presidential wing of the airport, and all of that.

“So all of these things have been foreseen. So, you would expect a perfect process of exit and incoming processes involving the two leaders, that is the outgoing president and the incumbent president.”

Asked if some staff of Buhari were switching allegiance to Tinubu, he said,o “You can’t change human beings. So, the man of the moment obviously is the incoming president. So, you will expect people, who will come around him, but I think the case of Jonathan was different, because I think again, there was desertion by a number of people around him who felt disappointed that he chose to be patriotic, nationalistic and accepted defeat.

“And quite a number of people, who were within his camp were not happy with that. So, yes, there was a desertion, but I think in the case of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Villa had never been like the party headquarters for him in the last eight years

“Visitors come, but there has been some decency in all of these things. And I don’t think that we’re witnessing any spectacular desertion of the place,” he added.

