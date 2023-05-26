I Know Some Of You Worked Against My Reelection..Gov Sule Tells Outgoing Cabinet Members

Published:

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has said some members of his cabinet conspired against his re-election.

Sule made the revelation during a valedictory session held with the outgone members of the state executive council in government house, Lafia on Thursday before he announced the sack of his cabinet.

According to him, he would have sacked the political appointees who worked against him shortly after the election but he deliberately allowed them to serve under him until the end of the tenure.

“The last time we had this kind of meeting was just before the elections, when we invited you to ask for your support, to ask you to do everything you could to help us achieve success at the elections.

