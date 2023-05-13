Sen Ken Nnamani Speaks On Late Wife's Alleged Tommy Tuck Surgery

Published:

A former President of the Nigeri­an Senate, Senator Ken Nnamani has described his late wife, Lady Jane Amechi Udewo Nnamani as a “paragon” who was a perfect creation of God Almighty.

The senator, who recently lost his beloved wife and mother of his four children, all of whom are based in the US said he was one of the few fortunate men to have married a woman who didn’t need anything whatsoever to enhance her beauty due to the natural endowment God blessed her with.

Senator Nnamani said if the opportunity presents itself again, he would choose his late wife as his life partner, just as he dismissed social media reports that she died trying to undergo tommy tuck.

He said “every one that has come across my wife will miss her so much. Not only because of her beauty, but because she was a paragon. A paragon has nothing to amend. When you talk about personality, you are talking about the totality of an individual.

“I was fortunate to have a wife that was well created by God. We have been together for about 34 years. She has no blemish. If I have a choice to choose another wife; if there is a second coming, I will definitely choose her.

“She is late. The last time we spoke was Thursday when she was asking me how my stopover in Germany went, because I normally pass through there for my annual checkups. We spoke in the morning and she was asking me how far I have gone with my test.

“After that, she went to the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Enugu to remove lipoma and the little surgery at the back was successful. Later the issue of high or low sugar came up and complicated things and that is where we are today.

“I read somewhere that she went to do tommy tuck. She had no tommy to tuck anywhere because she was naturally well created. People are just being mischievous by writing all kinds of things. If they can place the picture of their mothers, sisters or girlfriends side by side with my wife, let the world see who requires any patching.

“She was naturally endowed by God and I am one of the lucky ones enjoying natural endow­ment.

“What is paining me is that she stayed back in the United States to take care of our four children. She played a great role in building up our children. My only contribution was that when­ever I had money, I sent to them.

“When I was answering Sen­ate President in Nigeria, she was in America taking care of the children. She only visited once. She was not interested in coming to answer the wife of number three citizen. She con­centrated on the children.

“Her demise is a big loss to the family. Those who don’t know her are talking about tommy tuck. She is not in that business, but naturally created.

“The social media is very good. But if there will be a third world war, I think it will start from the social media because of the type of things they formu­late and say.”

He also dismissed report that he was suffering from stroke, saying “While in Washington, I read that Nnamani has stroke and I asked, which Nnamani? You can see me. There is noth­ing at all.

“The last time I spoke with my wife was a few days ago when she was asking how my stopover in Germany was, be­cause I always stop by in Ger­many for medical checkup on my way from the US.

“Not that there are no facilities and experts in the US, by the Germans are very thorough in their examinations, so I like to use them. And I told her that the doctors said I’m healthier than I was 8 years ago,” he said.

In a short announcement, the former President of the Senate said “It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my be­loved wife, Lady Jane Amechi Udewo Nnamani (nee Onah), on Thursday, 4th May 2023, at Orthopaedic Hospital, Enugu, after a brief illness, aged 58.

“My children and I are deeply pained by this very sudden, dev­astating, sad and unfortunate incident.

“Lady Jane was not just my wife and the mother of our four children, she was my friend, con­fidante, manager of our home, a great pillar of support to me and our children and the glue that held the family together.

“This is one loss my children and I will ever find extremely difficult to come to terms with. May Almighty God grant the soul of my loving wife eternal rest in His bosom.”





Share This