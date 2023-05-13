Lagos School Guard Arrested For Allegedly ‘Defiling’ 4-Year-Old Pupil

Published:

An unnamed security guard of a private school in Lekki, Lagos State, has been arrested by the police for allegedly defiling a four-year-old pupil of the school.

This is just as the family of the girl accused the school management and a police station in the area of attempting to frustrate investigations on the case.

A twitter user, identified as Omolomo, @TheVawulence, said the father of the girl went to the police station – Ajiwe division – to report the incident but was reportedly threatened by some thugs on the orders of the school proprietor.

“So a 4-year-old girl was raped by the security of a school in Lekki, Lagos; the name of the school is Greater Scholars International School. The father of the girl went to report the case to the police but the owner of the school brought thugs to threaten him.

“The school is @GreaterScholar and they are using their money to pay the police. The security said he’s very sure he will get out of this without consequences because he knows how powerful the school is with the police and he started laughing when the father came to complain. @BenHundeyin we want Justice

“When she was abused, she went to report to her teacher that Mr David put his thing in my bumbum, the teacher flogged her and told her not to tell anyone. We need Justice. The police are not answering,” the tweet read in part.

The twitter user also posted a video of the thugs blocking the gate when the father went to report the case, demanding that justice must be served.

“…the security was even laughing when he was being reported. His statement was ‘Nothing will happen.’ The girl was asked to describe what was done to her using a teddy bear and she described what exactly happened and they said she must never tell anyone,” the tweet further read.

The police spokesperson in the state, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the guard’s arrest on Saturday, but did not disclose his name. He also rebuffed the allegation that the police were foot-dragging on the matter.

“How exactly do you mean ‘the police are not answering?’ The suspect has been arrested and is still in custody. A medical report that would ensure a conviction is being expected.

“We don’t pander to emotions but deal with evidence to prove issues beyond reasonable doubt,” he stated.

The school has yet to issue a statement on the incident as of the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, has also reacted to the incident via a statement titled, “RE: Alleged defilement of a 4-Year-Old by a Security Guard at Greater Scholars Int’l School.”

“On May 3rd, 2023, we received a report of this case through our toll-free line and acted promptly by referring the child for medical and psychosocial support.

“We also alerted the Ajiwe FSU Police Division for investigation. The suspect is currently in police custody. The case would be transferred to Gender, Lagos State Police Command before it is charged to court on Monday. We will continue to provide you with updates as the case progresses,” the agency said





