Poise Night Of Honors , Awards At Leadcity University (Pictures)

Published:

Thursday 25th May 2023 was a night of music , comedy, glamour and awards as the Institute Of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management held its annual POISE Nite for final year students of Leadcity University Ibadan

The night also featured recognitions awards and induction of new FELLOWS into the Institute

On hand to pilot the event was the President of the Institute Dr Ayobami Owolabi as well as the Registrar Prof Lambert Ihebuzor

In attendance were Chairman of Council of the University, Prof Owoeye , VC Prof Kabiru Adeyemo , Registrar , Librarian and other principal officers of the institution as well as Lecturers

These are some of the pictures from the event





Share This