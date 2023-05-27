‘My Life Under Threat’...Katsina Female Journalist ‘Assaulted’ By Police

Published:

A female journalist based in Katsina state, Ruqayya Aliyu Jibia, has cried out for justice, saying her life is in danger following her encounter with the police in the state.

Ms Aliyu, who claimed to be a reporter with Tambarin Hausa TV, took to her Tik Tok account and shared a two minutes and 50 seconds video from her place of hiding, narrating her ordeal in the hands of the police, which she said was as a result of her earlier post concerning four young girls paraded by the police as commercial sex workers.

“Few days back, the Nigerian Police, Katsina state command, paraded four suspects, young ladies between the ages of 19 to 23, claiming that they are into prostitution.



“Upon seeing that video, I recorded a Tik Tok video at my personal Tik Tok page, where I quoted a section in Nigerian Constitution which I suggested to the police that they should have taken the girls to the court until they are proven guilty before parading them to the press.



“The next day, I received a call from the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Gambo Isah, inviting me to the emir’s palace that the emir wanted to see me.

“I was on my way to the emir’s palace when Gambo Isah and his boys came with four cars, blocked my way, they dragged me out of my car, and they broke my phone and I sustained injury as you can see (showing her swollen finger) and they dragged me to the emir’s palace.



“Upon reaching the emir’s palace, Gambo Isah then narrated to the emir that I was responsible for looking down on the police and undermining their authority. I am also responsible for sabotaging their work, and the emir asked Gambo Isah, or assigned them to remand me,” she narrated.



She further stated that when she was taken to court, the judge was not on seat and as such she was taken to the Area Command of the police, where she spent about five hours before her lawyer was able to secure her bail.

She said the following day she went back to the area command where she wrote her statement and was asked to return back the following day, hoping she would be taken to court but the area commander told her that she would be taken to the Command headquarters.



Ms Aliyu said her lawyer was not present on that day and she was scared to go to the command headquarters going by what transpired earlier between her and the PPRO. She therefore ran away and went into hiding.



“I am currently into hiding now, because my life is in danger, because the police are chasing after me. I hope I will be granted justice,” she said.

However, in his reaction, the PPRO, CSP Gambo Isah, described her claims as “frivolous allegations” adding that it was a calculated attempt to gain cheap popularity and more followers on her social media handles.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I want to set the records straight. Ruqayya has been using her social media handles to maliciously attack the Nigeria Police Force.



“You may recall that sometimes in 2022, the Katsina Police Command, succeeded in busting a notorious syndicate of armed robbers leading to the arrest of their king pin one a k.a. ABBA KALA and his team and recovery of over 13 stolen motor vehicles. He was charged to court on 7 different F.I.Rs to High courts in Katsina, now in prison. But to our utter amazement Ruqayya came out, through her Tik Tok and attacked the police that Abba Kala was so innocent that the police lied,” Isah said.



He added that recently the Katsina metropolis was faced with incessant attacks by Kauraye, phone snatchers and other criminals.

He said the command swung into action, raided criminal hideouts, including brothels, which led to the arrest of 72 suspected persons including four young women suspected to be sex workers, who were paraded before the press.



“Ruqayya did not appreciate the efforts of the NPF in nipping in the bud, the crimes disturbing the community but took to her usual Tik Tok and continued to rant on the police for arresting and parading the women.



“Subsequently, at a security meeting, I reported her conduct to our traditional father, the Emir.

“And in Katsina, and the north in general, we uphold traditional values and institutions above every other one. His Royal Highness directed that she be invited but Ruqayya refused police invitation, dragged with police officers who exercised restraint, despite abuse and videos she was recording the police,” the PPRO said.

Isah said, when arrested, Ruqayya called her lawyer and made a statement.



“She was released on bail but decided to jump bail and escaped police investigation. She then decided to take to her usual place, Tik Tok where since she has been scouting for sympathizers, alleging that her life is under threat.



“Nobody is looking for Ruqayya to arrest because she was released on bail to a reliable surety and in the presence of her attorney,” the PPRO added.



Meanwhile, AMASIS Broadcasting Services Ltd, owners of Tambarin Hausa Television, has dissociated itself from Ms Aliyu, saying she is neither a reporter nor correspondent of the TV in the state.



In a letter dated May 25, 2023 and addressed to the Katsina Chapter of the National Union of Journalists and copied to the Correspondent Chapel, media houses, the police and the DSS, the management said, “The attention of AMASIS Broadcasting Limited, owners of Tambarin Hausa Television, has been drawn to a video that is in circulation on social media concerning a lady called Miss Rukayya Aliyu Jibia, claimed to be a staff and correspondent of Tambarin Hausa Television in Katsina State.



“She (Rukayya Aliyu Jibia) engages in a video that went viral on social media platform accusing the Nigerian Police Force and Katsina Emirate Council of master-minding her arrest and subsequently authorizing her detention in Prison.



“The management of Tambarin Hausa Television after thorough investigation of the video, it reached to a conclusion that, the station disassociates itself from the video where she claimed to be a reporter of the station, in Katsina State.



“In view of the above, AMASIS Broadcasting Limited, owners of Tambarin Hausa Television stated categorically that Rukayya Aliyu Jibia is not a staff and correspondent of Tambarin Hausa Television in Katsina State.



“In that effect, any media organization, security agency, individual and corporate organization that engage her in whatever dealing do it at its own risk”.



The issue has generated controversy in the state, particularly on social media platforms.



While some commentators have accused the police of their alleged manhandling of Ms Aliyu and were of the opinion that thorough investigation should be carried out with a view to ensuring justice for her, others accused her of jeopardizing her peace for cheap popularity.

Source: Daily Trust

Share This