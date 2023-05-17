Nigerian Woman Marries Female Lover In USA ( Pictures)

Published:

A Nigerian woman, Elizabeth Ekpo from Cross River State, got married to her female lover, Krystle, in New Orleans, Los Angeles, in the United States.

A sister to one of the brides shared pictures from the wedding on her Facebook page on Tuesday.

She wrote, “My baby sister Krystle got married to the love of her life, Dr. Elizabeth Ekpo, this past weekend in NOLA. I gained an additional sister Liz.

I wish both of you happiness and joy forever. Congratulations. I Love you all Always #marriedtomednola.”

CKN News learnt her lover is from Democratic Republic of Congo

