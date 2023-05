Published:

Chidimma a 26 years old Nigerian lady has died in Bangladesh prison from undisclosed illness .

She is an indigene of Ezeagu in Agulu Obeleagu Umana of Enugu state





Her relatives cannot be traced while her corpse lies in the mortuary

A message being circulated on social media has asked anyone who knows her to call this number for assistance +91 98184 39492

Share This