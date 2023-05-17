Gunmen Kill Two US Embassy Staff, Set Their Bodies Ablaze In Anambra

Published:

Two staff of the United States consulate in Nigeria were m¥rdered and their bodies set ablaze by unknown gunmen in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State today May 16. The US consulate staff were in the area for a humanitarian work when they were attacked by the assailants who also k!lled two Police Mobile Force operatives.





The spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed this in a statement released. The statement reads





‘’The Joint Security Forces have embarked on a rescue/recovery operation in Ogbaru LGA, following an attack on a convoy of staff of U S Consulate today 16/5/2023 by 3:30 pm along Atani, Osamale road. The hoodlums m¥rdered two of the PMF operatives, and two staff of the Consulate, and set their bodies ablaze and their vehicles. Also, the arsonist/murderers on sighting the responding joint security forces abducted two Police operatives, the driver of the second vehicle and took to their heels. No U S citizen was in the convoy





The Command, while reacting to the situation regrets that a convoy of such or any related will enter the state without recourse to the police in the area or any security agency, assured that the battle against the insurgents in the State is focused and it will remain sustained until such a time security stability is fully restored.''

