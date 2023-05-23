N2.9bn Fraud: Court Adjourns George Turnah, Others Trial Till June19

Published:

Justice A. T. Mohammed of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Friday, May 19, 2023, adjourned till June 19, 2023 for the adoption of final written addresses in the ongoing trail of George Turnah Alabh, former Special Adviser to Dan Abia, erstwhile Managing Director of Niger Delta Commission, NDDC, Ebis Orubebe, Uzorgor Silas Chidiebere and nine companies.

The defendants are facing trial on an amended twenty-three count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretense, money laundering and abuse of office to the tune of N2, 894, 500, 000 (Two Billion, Eight Hundred and Ninety-Four Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira).

The companies on the charge include El- Godams Global Services Ltd., Turnoil and Gas Nigeria Ltd., Kolo Creek Petroleum Development Ltd., Celtic Pride Consult and Events Ltd., Yenagoa Mall Ltd., the Incorporated Trustees of Concerned Niger Delta Youth Initiative., Akara Boro Marine Services Ltd., Sugarland Integrated Farms Nigeria Ltd and Geohan Telecommunications Nigeria Ltd.

At a resumed hearing May 19, prosecution counsel Ifeanyi Agwu, informed the court that the matter was slated for adoption of final written addresses.

Counsels to 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants, R.E. Wanogho and counsel to 4th -12th defendant, A.G.O Agorondin however, informed the court that they are also ready to go on with the matter.

However, Agorondin notified the court of the pendency of his preliminary objection which was filed on April 20th and urged the court that it should be taken on the ground that parties have responded.

Justice Mohammed said in view of the pending ruling and the age of the case, parties should go through their files to be sure there are no pending applications before the next adjourned date when the final written addresses will be taken.





He therefore adjourned the matter till June 19, 2023 for adoption of final written address.









