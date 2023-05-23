EFCC Re-arraigns Businesswoman For Alleged N57.6m Fraud In Lagos

Published:

The Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, May 22, re-arraigned one Oluremi Phillips for an alleged N57, 690,000 fraud before Justice I.O. Ijelu of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja.

Philips was previously standing trial before Justice S.O. Solebo of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, following her arraignment on January 27, 2022.

However, the trial could not be concluded before the retirement of Justice Solebo in November 2022, a development that resulted in the re-assigning of the case file to Justice Ijelu.

Philips was re-arraigned alongside her company, Omritas Energy Limited, on a five-count charge bordering on stealing and issuance of dud cheques to the tune of N57, 690,000.

The defendant, again, pleaded "not guilty" to all the counts preferred against her.

In view of her plea, the prosecution counsel, T.J. Banjo, asked the Court for a trial date and further prayed the Judge to order the remand of the defendant, who also represents the second defendant, at a Correctional Centre, pending the trial date.

The defence counsel, Akin Olatunji, however, informed the court that his client had been granted bail on March 18, 2022 while standing trial before Justice Solebo.

"We were able, after two months that the defendant was at the Correctional Centre, to perfect the bail.

“We, therefore, humbly urge your lordship to allow the defendant to continue with the previous bail, as she does not constitute a flight-risk," he said.

The prosecution counsel, however, raised objections, noting that "Your lordship now sits on the matter. The defendant has not brought any bail application before the court, and the court is a court of records."

After listening to the arguments of both parties, and going through the records of the proceedings of the previous court, including the bail ruling of retired Justice Solebo, the trial judge granted the defendant bail.

The Judge held that "I am satisfied that the conditions are adequate.

"The bail conditions are hereby adopted by this court.

“The bail conditions, having been perfected by the defendant… the first defendant shall continue to enjoy same before this court," he said.

The case was adjourned till June 28 and 29, 2023 and July 4, 2023 for trial.

