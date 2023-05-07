Man Killed In Imo State Despite Paying N10m Ransom To Abductors

Published:

The man in this post is a major employer of labour based in Lagos. His full name is "Mr. Ikechukwu Simeon Ebelebe" while his business name in Lagos is Divine-Iyke.

He was kidnapped in his hometown of Owerre-Akokwa in Ideato-North LGA of Imo State when he went home for village meetings despite paying N10m demanded by his kidnappers

He also owns a foundation that cares for the elderly and the needy in the East.

His foundation name is "Divine Iyke Foundation for Humanity"

CKN NEWS learnt that his body has been seen in a mortuary. He was murdered 2 weeks ago and the Police recovered his body and deposited it in a mortuary."

They found it in a bush in Orumba South LGA, Anambra State. It happened that the locals reported a foul smell in the area and upon investigation, found a body that the police confirmed was his.

The irony was that when he was about to travel to his village, he was warned against it by his relatives and some of his staff

He was asked to tarry a while because of the insecurity in the South East but he told them he has prayed and fasted and that everything will be fine, that he can't run away from his father's land.





