10th ASSEMBLY SENATE PRESIDENCY: ASSESSING THE POLITICAL AND ECONOMIC ANTECEDENTS OF CHIEF GODSWILL OBOT AKPABIO CON: BY SIR (ARC) EKPO NATHAN.

A good man is known by the track records of his antecedents, little wonder that the Bible says that a good name is better than silver and gold, a typical and apt illustration of the man, Chief Godswill Akpabio..

Akpabio is a household name in Nigerian politics and commonly described as a name that can open doors as his antecedents in good governance and people-oriented policies as a former Governor of Akwa Ibom State speaks volume of hard work, selflessness and uncommon developments.

The man Akpabio has touched many lives, consistently putting smiles on people's face anywhere he goes and turned many boys to men by way of empowerment.

His story can be compared to that of THE PRESIDENT- ELECT. His Excellency Sen Bola Ahmed Tinubu who also has the penchant for human capacity development cutting across all parts of the country.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Akpabio will make a difference in the history of Nigeria because birds of the same feather flock together

Their record of performance is unprecedented and uncommon in this part of the world.

Akpabio does not look back once he sets his hands on something, he must ensure that he leaves the place better than he met it.

This is no mean record if compared to his peers in politics.

The measure of his loyalty and ability to go through a rough patch in life, and come out of it without losing his mind and integrity determine his level of character and knowledge of life and governance.

Akpabio having been exposed in different skills of managing humans and their diversities, knows their demand and what is expected.

On the home front, his footprints in Akwa Ibom has left an everlasting memory in the minds of everybody.

He upgraded Akwa Ibom state from its previous status to a destination of choice, transforming an old civil service state to Tourists center and industrial hub in West Africa...These commendable feats were achieved within 8 years of Governance.

The emergence of Chief Akpabio as the Governor in 2007 was not normal. It was the first time a candidate had emerged through the popular will of the people, defeating a record 57 people. In fact, the people had waited for five days under very harsh conditions to participate in the primary because they desired a change that would positively impact in their living standard. In the last five years, this man who tells anyone who cares to listen that he came into government with anger and a burning desire to make a difference and change people’s perception about government, has not disappointed.

One unforgettable feature in Akwa Ibom State when Governor Akpabio assumed the mantle of leadership in 2007 was the fact that the state was literally littered with failed or abandoned projects by the previous administration. In most cases, huge sums of money had been paid to contractors who collected the money, cleared the site and vanish into thin air. For instance, there was no debate on the desirability of an airport for the state. Residents of the state had to endure long, gruelling journeys through pothole ridden roads to travel by air in neighbouring states. The previous administration had engaged a contractor, mobilized with huge sum of money but what Governor Akpabio met as Ibom airport project was a mass land with just the site cleared.

Chief Akpabio wasted no time in salvaging the project and completing it on schedule. Ibom International Airport reputed to have one of the longest runways in Nigeria, international flights have already commenced from the airport. But as a man of vision, Akpabio also moved on to complete the second phase which would have the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facilities to serve the West African sub-region. With the MRO facility, airlines could do some basic checks of their fleet of aircrafts in Akwa Ibom State and save the nation capital flight.

That’s uncommon! One of the major problems that have confronted successive administrations in Akwa Ibom state is the flooding of the state capital, Uyo. Living in some parts of Uyo during the rainy season is always a nightmare. From the Idoro area through Itam road area to Ikot Ekpene road area, it is always a pool of water after rainfall. It was so bad that many houses in the flood-prone areas were submerged

Akwa Ibom State also boasts of the first-in-West Africa e-library. The project is a component of the free and compulsory education policy of the administration, which impact has been phenomenal. Apart from the five floor edifice which is an architectural masterpiece in itself, it is the only library in Nigeria with a multi-media conference hall with a capacity for 200 guests. It also has facilities for teleconferencing from any part of the globe. The sheer quantum of the book resources of about 70 million downloadable e-books and 30 million books in print with in-built alarm system to prevent pilfering; and access by users to the best libraries in the world makes this achievement uncommon.

Drifting towards the National Assembly, as a Minority Leader, Akpabio proved his doubters wrong through his impeccable character.

As the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Akpabio played a pivotal role in advocating for the interests of the Nigerian people cutting across all regions and worked tirelessly to promote peace, security, and unity among Nigerians, which aligns perfectly with aspirations of every Nigerian.

Worthy of mention was legacies at the Niger Delta Ministry where the NDDC was repositioned for effective service delivery, completed and he initiated and delivered the National Headquarters building of NDDC in less than a year in Portharcourt, what was seen to be impossible for over 20 years of NDDC.

Other completed projects under Akpabio's watch at the Niger Delta Ministry include Construction of Cassava Plant Processing Plant at Usugbene Irrua, Edo State; Construction of Health Centre, Amauzari Community, Isiala Mbano, LGA, Imo State; Construction and Furnishing of Health Centre, at Odi, Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA, Bayelsa State; Land Reclamation/Erosion Control Works at Nsit Attai LGA, Akwa Ibom State; Construction of Health Centre, at Eworkpe, Emede, Isoko South LGA, Delta State; Construction of Umudike-Umueze-Umuoyere Road Project, (Phase 1) River State; Construction of Mini Water Works at Ikot Effiong, Effiong Village, Akasoko Clan (Idundu/Anyanganse Ward) Akpabuyo LGA, Cross River; Construction of Boreholes and Reticulation in Ndulu-Amaoba, Oboro Water Project, Ikwuano LGA, Abia State.

Infact, if there's any politician from of South South extraction that has built bridges across the Ethnic groups in Nigeria that man is Chief Godswill Akpabio. His passion for the Nigerian project is undiluted as he doesn't discriminate against any group, region or religious leaning.

With his plethora of achievements, there is no doubt that Akpabio will lead an all inclusive National Assembly to compliment the proposed Unity Government of President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The 10th senate needs a Democrat like Akpabio who is poised to raise the bar in governance by bringing his wealth of experience and expertise to bear to the 10th National Assembly if he assumes the position of the Senate President. He who the cap fits, let him wear it.

May God's will be done in Nigeria.

Congratulations in advance to Anon Mkpo Inam 1 of ANNANG NATIONS. Chief Godswill OBOT AKPABIO

Sir (Arc) Ekpo Nathan wrote in from Abuja

