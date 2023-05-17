Lady Remanded In Prison For Assaulting Policeman In Lagos

Published:

A woman has been remanded in Kirikiri prison on allegations of assaulting a police officer in the Ogombo area of Ajah, Lagos state.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos state police Public Relations Officer, shared a photo on Tuesday depicting the woman grabbing hold of a police officer's uniform.

In a tweet, Hundeyin stated, "Somewhere in Ogombo yesterday, she assaulted a police officer. She was arraigned today and has been remanded to the Kirikiri correctional facility till June 6 when the case comes up again in court."

This incident follows the circulation of a viral video over the weekend, which captured Afro beats singer Seun Kuti slapping a police officer on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

