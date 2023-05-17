Gov Ortom Set To Honor Late Coup Plotter Gideon Orkar

Published:

Benue State government will confer a post-humous honour on Major Gideon Gwaza Orkar on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

Addressing newsmen after the executive council meeting on Tuesday, in Makurdi, Governor Samuel Ortom, who spoke through his Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr. Michael Inalegwu, said that a street would be named after Orkar in Makurdi, to immortalise him.

Ortom said that events have proven that Orkar was right in all his assertions though, when Orkar was talking, nobody took him seriously. But now, every thing he said is coming to pass.

The governor also disclosed that he would formally hand over on May 28.

Orkar was one of the master minders of the April 22nd 1990 coup d’etat that sought to excise the North Western states of Nigeria on grounds of religious fundamentalism.





