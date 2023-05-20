I Lack Jurisdiction To Annul Alex Otti's Election..Justice Yunusa Clarifies Judgement

Published:

Justice Muhammad Nasir-Yunusa of the Kano Division of the Federal High Court, has refuted media reports that he nullified the nomination of Dr Alex Otti and other candidates of the Labour Party, who participated in the 2023 general elections in Abia State.

Earlier, reports said the court, Presided over by Justice Yunusa, had nullified the Candidacy of the Abia State Governor-elect, Otti and other LP Candidates, who participated in the 2023 elections in Abia and Kano States.

Making clarification on the ruling on Friday, Justice Yunusa said Otti and other candidates in Abia were not parties before his court.

The judge, however, declared that the judgement he delivered on Thursday, May 28, 2023, nullified the election of Labour Party candidates for Kano that contested during the 2023 general election.

A plaintiff, Ibrahim Haruna Ibrahim, had filed a case with suit No FHC/KN/CS/107/2023, against the Labour Party and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), seeking a declaration that the party violated some provisions of the Electoral Act and, therefore, its candidates disqualified and cannot be declared winner of an election.

“The party that has not complied with the provisions of the electoral act cannot be said to have a candidate in an election and cannot be declared winner of an election; this being so, the votes credited to the 1st defendant is a wasted vote”, Justice Yunusa ruled.

He said: “The court declared the primary election of LP in Kano as null and void.”





Share This