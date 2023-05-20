Gunmen Kill e-hailing Driver In Port Harcourt, Steal Vehicle

Published:

Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers have killed an e-hailing driver identified as Raphael Toby in Rumuibiakani, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The victim’s younger brother, Donald Toby, confirmed the incident in a Facebook post on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

Donald said his brother was shot dead on Tuesday, adding that the assailants made away with the deceased's vehicle and other personal belongings after killing him.

Sharing pictures of the deceased's vehicle, he called on anyone with information to contact him. He also appealed to the security agencies to track down the killers and make them face the law.

Reacting to the murder, the Chairman, Rivers State Civil Society Organization, Enefaa Georgewill advised all relevant regulators in the country to ensure that e-hailing drivers and their customers are protected during all rides.

Georgewill stressed the need for e-hailing companies to link the bank account of customers to their apps as a way of guaranteeing safety and called for an investigation into the incident.

