House Of Reps Member, Mansur Mashi Defrauds Sterling Bank Of N212.4m

Justice Sale Musa Shuaibu of the Federal High Court, Kaduna has reserved judgment in the case of alleged N212, 439,552 fraud involving a serving House of Representatives member representing Mashi Dutsi federal constituency, Mansur Ali Mashi for June 15 and 16, 2023.

Mashi is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for allegedly obtaining a loan facility to the tune of N212,439,552 (Two Hundred and Twelve Million, Four Hundred and Thirty Nine Thousand, Five Hundred and Fifty Two Naira) only from Sterling bank using fictitious companies. He was docked alongside four bank officials, Abdulmumini Mustapha, Shehu Aliyu and Muazu Abdu, Hassan Usman (deceased).

Upon arraignment, the defendants pleaded not guilty and the matter consequently proceeded to trial.

This case has suffered so many setbacks due to elevation and retirement of the trial judges.

In the course of trial, the prosecution called six witnesses.

In today’s proceedings, counsel to the parties, Douglas I. Gift for the prosecution and A.D Umar for the defendants , adopted their final written addresses.

Consequently, Justice Shuaibu adjourned the matter till June 15 and 16, 2023 for judgment.





