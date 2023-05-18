"Battle For World Record.", Liberian Cook Challenge Hilda Baci

Published:

A Liberian chef says he's ready to challenge Nigeria's chef, Hilda Baci, to overtake her 'cookathon' record.

It was gathered that the renowned Liberian chef has already cooked for about seven hours in his quest to take over the mantle.

Hilda Baci has been making the rounds online after cooking for over 100 hours at Amore Gardens in Lekki, Lagos state.

The existing holder of the record, Lata Tondon, cooked for about 87 hours,a time frame that Hilda Baci surpassed during her cooking marathon.

