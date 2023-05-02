Gunmen Abduct Two Catholic Priests In Delta

Published:

Unknown gunmen have abducted two Catholic priests, Rev. Fr. Raphael Ogigbah, the Parish priest of St. Francis Catholic Parish Agbarha-Otor, Catholic Diocese of Warri, and Rev. Fr. Kunav Chochos, a Missionary Priest of the Schoenstartt Fathers in front of Michael and Cecilia Ibru University, Agbarha-Otor in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State on Saturday night, April 29.

Rev. Fr. Kunav Chochos who works and lives in Ibadan, Oyo State, had visited his fellow priest and friend, Fr Raphael Ogigbah, at Agbarha-Otor, near Ughelli. Both priests later went to a nearby parish to visit another priest friend. While on their way back, the suspected kidnappers intercepted their vehicle and whisked them away to an unknown destination.

Confirming the incident, the Delegate Superior of the Schoenstartt Fathers, Very Rev. Fr. Okereke Kingsley Kizito, in a statement released on Sunday, April 30, said;

“Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ, it is with great pain and concern that we come to you with this sad notice. Our brother, Fr. Chochos Kunav, Schoenstartt Fathers, lives and works in Ibadan. However, he traveled to Warri yesterday to visit his friend, Fr. Raphael Ogigbah of the Catholic Diocese of Warri and the Parish priest of St. Francis Catholic Church Agbarha-Otor, Ughelli North, Delta State.

Unfortunately, after a short visit to the priest in a nearby parish, both Fr. Chochos Kunav and Fr. Raphael Ogigbah were kidnapped last night on their way back to the parish of Fr. Raphael Ogigbah. The incidents occurred on the road, in front of the Ibru University, Agbarha-Otor. We ask for intense prayers for quick and safe release.”the statement read in part

Also confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe, said the police is on the trail of the kidnappers.

