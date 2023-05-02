Forgive Me If I Offended You..Gov Umahi Begs Ebonyi People

Published:

The governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, has asked for forgiveness from anyone he must have offended during his tenure as governor of the state. The governor disclosed this during the Workers Day celebration at PA Ngene Oruta Township Stadium, Abakaliki on Monday, May 1.

Governor Umahi said if he offended anyone, it was not intentional but that his actions were all for the good of the state.

“Once again, happy Workers Day and accept the good wishes of the government and people of the state as I, formally thank our dear workers for their partnership, love, prayers and cooperation these being eight years of my service in Ebonyi state. There is no doubt I stepped on toes and offended some.

It was never intentional it was the best I knew and for the good of our people, please forgive. As I bow out, I have forgiven all those who thought they offended me. May God bless our state, our workers and our people.”

