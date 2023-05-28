Emeka Anyaoku , Oluremi Tinubu, Awele Elumelu, Owen Omogiafo, Udom Emmanuel, Sanwoolu ,Festus Keyamo etc to Recieve National Awards

Published:

Former Secretary General of Commonwealth Chief Emeks Anyaoku and many other eminent Nigerians have bagged the Nigerian National Awards

Chief Anyaoku is to be bestowed with Nigeria's second highest award GCON

The list was released by the Federal Government on Sunday less than 24 hours before the end of the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari

Other recipients include Dr Awele Elemelu , wife of Chairman of UBA OFR as well as wife of incoming President Senator Remi Tinubu

Outgoing ministers on the Honors list include Festus Keyamo , Sunday Dare , Babatunde Fashola etc

Governors who also bagged the honor include Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State , Babajide Sanwoolu etc

It will be recalled that President elect Bola Tinubu during the week was conferred with GCFR while Vice President Shettima bagged GCON

Human Rights activist and former National Secretary of Labour Party , Kayode Ajulo and President of Transcorp Group Owen Omogiafo will also be conferred with OON

Full List





Dr. Awele Elumelu, co-founder of Tony Elumelu Foundation(TEF) who is also the Chairperson of Avon Medical Practice Limited. She is also the Chairperson of Avon Healthcare Limited and oversees the healthcare investments of Heirs Holdings.

She holds a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degree from the University of Benin. Her experience as a medical doctor includes medicine, surgery, paediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology and emergency medicine.

In Nigeria, Dr Elumelu has worked with the Lagos University Teaching Hospital and, in the UK, with Grantham and District Hospital, Grantham.





