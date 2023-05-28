Breaking : Suspected Yoruba Nation Agitators Hijack Oyo Radio Station Day Before Tinubu's Inauguration

Published:





Suspected Yoruba Nation agitators on Sunday hijacked Amuludun 99.1 FM in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital

According to a staff, the station, owned by the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), was hijacked around 6am by the suspect with various forms of charms.

“That is what we witnessed this morning. They hijacked the station around 6 am. But they had been at the station before that time.

“They came with various forms of charms. They woke our staff, who were sleeping. Some of our staff have fled. We are yet to see some of our staff. But the security personnel are on ground now,” the staff said.





Another source said that the station has gone off the air.

Its General Manager (GM) Stephen Agbaje confirmed the development but said the situation has been brought under control by security agencies

He added that some arrests have also been made.

“Some group of agitators came around in the night, and took over the station but the situation has been brought under control by the security agents. They were able to recover the station, and some arrests have been made,” he said.

Updated Police Reacts

The Oyo state police command has arrested five members of the Yoruba Nation agitators who allegedly invaded and hijacked a government owned radio station in Ibadan.

The Oyo state commissioner of police Adebowale Williams while parading the attackers in Ibadan revealed that the attackers forcefully hijacked the said Broadcast Station, Amuludun 99.1 FM with the intent to declare liberation from the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He said in a swift response, officers of the Oyo police were able to take control of the situation and arrested the invaders.

While declaring the act as criminal, unpatriotic and a clear case of terrorism which would be meted with adequate sanctions under the laws of the land, the CP assured residents of the State that investigations are ongoing to demystify those others who are involved in the act.





