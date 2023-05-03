EFCC Clears, Exonerates Julius OLUWAFUNMISHO Okedele of Wrongdoing After Thorough Investigation

Published:





The Managing Director of Glorious Fortune Nigeria Ltd and Sought After International Synergy Ltd, Mr. Julius Oluwafunmisho Okedele has denied allegation of fraudulent activities levelled against him in some online publications.

He also denied reports made in same publications that he was declared wanted by anti-graft agency, the Economic Financial and Crimes Commission (EFCC)

Mr. Okedele while reacting to publications in some online platforms, stated that his company's businesses and transactions with Alpha Beta was done with utmost transparency.

He further stated that between 23rd of December, 2014 and January 16, 2015, his company was contracted through a third part by Alpha Beta, to provide some services and fundings in different trenches.

Rates were negotiated, agreed and all necessary funds were made available and remitted accordingly.

Also stated on the report of being at Large, in which some of those involved in the transactions were invited by EFCC and charged for fraudulent activities; Mr. Okedele said in the course of investigation, the graft agency also invited him, but he was exonerated of any wrong doing.

To his surprise, some online publications went ahead to publish that he was declared wanted by EFCC on its website.

All efforts to get the publications to retract the story fell on deaf ears.

As a result, he decided to institute legal action against the Editor in Chief of People's Gazette publication (which published the initial article) at a Lagos High Court -Suit No. LD/ADR/4416/2022

The case came up on Tuesday 2nd May, 2023 for hearing and has been adjourned to June, 2023

In furtherance to the allegations, the EFCC in a letter issued to him dated 24th February, 2023 with Ref No. CB:3422/EFCC/DOPS/VOL.3/18 and signed by Ag. Director of Operations - Abdulkarim Chukkoi (attached) stated:





“RE: INVESTIGATION ACTIVITIES & REQUEST FOR A STATUS REPORT BY THE COMMISSION

I write to acknowledge the receipt of your letter dated 3rd February 2023 on behalf of Sought After International Synergy Ltd and Mr. Julius Oluwafunmisho Okedele in connection with a case of foreign exchange malpractices investigated by the Commission in 2019.

It is pertinent to inform you that Mr. Julius Oluwafunmisho the Managing Director, Sought After International Synergy Ltd was investigated in 2020 in respect to an alleged case of Obtaining Money under False Pretences.

He was arrested along with Akegbor Godbless Omamuyovmi, Onyinye Enwefah and Eke Jane Frances.

Without prejudice to further findings; a prima facie case was not established against him in that particular case and thus released accordingly.

The others were however charged to court and convicted subsequently.

Thank you for your usual cooperation, please.”

Mr. Okedele stated that it has become necessary to put the records straight, because of the embarrassment and mental torture he and his family have been made to go through since the false publications were made; and to alert all the relevant agencies in Nigeria and internationally on its falsehood and distortion of facts, made to malign his person and destroy his reputation built for over two decades.

