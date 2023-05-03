Bola Tinubu Refuses Wike's Request During Visit

Published:

President-elect, Ahmed Bola Tinubu has said he will not refund the cost of the flyovers constructed on the federal government’s road by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

Tinubu made the comments on Wednesday, May 3rd, in Port Harcourt while commissioning the 12th flyover bridge constructed by Governor Nyesom Wike.

Wike had during his speech appealed to the president-elect to refund to Rivers State the cost of the projects done on the federal government’s road when he is sworn-in as President on May 29.

But responding to Wike’s demands, Tinubu said, "On the demand you made for refund, I owe you nothing. It’s your road.

"You are the one living on these roads. I commend your efforts. "





