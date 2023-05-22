Another Popular Actor Dies In Lagos

Nollywood Veteran Actor, Prince Adewale Adeyemo is dead. The Yoruba movie actor passed on this morning, Monday, May 22, 2023 after a brief illness.





According to Kunle Afod who broke the sad news minutes ago, he prayed that God comforts his family and colleagues.





Sharing a photo of the deceased, Kunle Afod wrote:





In 2021, the veteran actor, Adeyemo was diagnosed with damage in his lung, liver, and kidney. He asked the public for funds and was able to undergo a successful surgery.





Yinka Quadri, Kemi Korede, Itele, and other actors have taken to social media to mourn the veteran.



