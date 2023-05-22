Aliko Dangote Came To Lagos 45 Years Ago With Nothing..Gov Sanwoolu

Published:

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has lauded the Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote for the establishment of his refinery in Nigeria, particularly Lagos.

He gave the commendation while speaking at the ongoing commissioning of the refinery.

He added that Dangote, who came to Lagos from Kano had nothing 45 years ago but now, he has set up an empire in Nigeria to make Africa proud.

He said, “The first story is about a young Nigerian 45 years ago and you see the coincidence in the story. 45 years ago, who came to Lagos, all the way from another mega-city, Kano, who saw the prosperity, the diversity of our country, who came with nothing but in 45 years has built the biggest empire in the world for Africa.”





