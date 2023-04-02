Why I Will Not Respond To AY's N30,000 Allegations .. Basketmouth

Published:

Comedian Bright Okpocha aka Basketmouth has finally spoken on the N30,000 claim by his colleague AY Makun, alleged to be the genesis of their feud.





Basketmouth spoke briefly about it in a viral video that surfaced on Saturday.





The comedian responded to the audience's request to tell his side of the story.





He said, “I would love to talk about it, but some people will record it. Then it becomes leaked into the public and they say that I have responded.





"To be honest, I don’t want that guy (AY) to ever hear from me.”





