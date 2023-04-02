How I Lost My Marriage For Three Years Over April Fool Prank

Published:

I LOST MY MARRIAGE FOR 3YRS OVER APRIL FOOL PRANK





I wanted to give my husband what I thought was a surprise, I told him our first son was not his biological child.





While we were having breakfast, I told him that I wanted to confess something which I have been hiding for the past four years since we have been married.





“He then gave me the chance to speak and I told him, Isreal is not your son but is my ex-lover’s.’





When I told him, he went out without saying anything. I thought he was going to come back soon..





He spent the whole day away and he didn’t pick up my calls and that’s when I realised that he was affected by the story.”





MY husband didn’t return home,

but went to his parents’ place to break the news.





“When I got a call from my mother-in-law, that was when I realised how big the issue was, but I wasn’t scared because I thought of the DNA as my defence,”





my husband parents insisted that we should divorce, my dear I cried and cried.. 😭😭😭





My husband with his family didn’t believe me.. to cut the story short April fool of 2020 caused 3yrs separation in my marriage, until God brought up an Angel *MR OLORUNSOLA ENITAN PETERS* to my way..





December 27th 2022, God use him to settle my Marriage..

please be careful with the spirit of APRIL FOOL





I Remain Mrs Delight Emmanuel PRO (LOREMAC)

