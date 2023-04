Published:

It has been established that Port Harcourt based Skit-maker named, John Kennedy Kanu who also owns a media and e-ticketing company called, Reelwood TV, has lost his life to an accident.

He died after he crashed his vehicle into a parked refuse truck on Sunday night. His girlfriend that was in the vehicle with him also died.

Initial report disclosed his demise but that of his girlfriend came in later

