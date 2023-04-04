Ex-NIMASA DG Forfeits N725m, Properties To FG

Published:

Justice Tijjani Ringim of the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Monday granted an order of interim forfeiture of the sum of N725,345,897.77 and Plot J 37A 218 Close, 2nd Avenue, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos, allegedly diverted from the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency.

The judge granted the order following a motion ex parte filed and argued by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission counsel, Bilkisu Buhari.

Buhari informed the court that the sum was reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activity, while the property was reasonably suspected to have been acquired with proceeds of unlawful activity.

EFCC linked the money and property to a former NIMASA Director-General, Dr Patrick Akpobolokemi.

Buhari also begged for an order directing the EFCC to publish the interim order in a national newspaper, “for anyone interested in the properties sought to be forfeited to appear before the court to show cause within 14 days why the final order of forfeiture of the said properties should not be made in favour of the Federal Government of Nigeria.”

While granting the application, Justice Ringim said, “I have listened to the submission of counsel and perused the affidavit in support of the application together with exhibits.

“I find merit in this statutory application and same is granted as prayed.”





